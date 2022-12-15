Greater Messi or Maradona? Twisting around a useless and insane dispute we wait for the final act. And if the Frenchman wins, he starts all over again …
When we lived in the age of whys, of tenacious, curious and inconclusive questions, and we were already football donuts, an imaginary challenge buzzed around us, that is, deposited only in the imagination, in the abstraction of thought and also in the personal concreteness of taste: better Edson Arantes do Nascimento known as Pele or Diego Armando Maradona?
See also Ligue 1-Messi's central column + assists Neymar Donnarumma to pounce on Paris 1-0_Small penalty area_Mbappe_left foot