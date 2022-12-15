Home Sports Messi or Maradona? The decision will be made on Sunday, Mbappé permitting
Sports

Messi or Maradona? The decision will be made on Sunday, Mbappé permitting

by admin
Messi or Maradona? The decision will be made on Sunday, Mbappé permitting

Greater Messi or Maradona? Twisting around a useless and insane dispute we wait for the final act. And if the Frenchman wins, he starts all over again …

When we lived in the age of whys, of tenacious, curious and inconclusive questions, and we were already football donuts, an imaginary challenge buzzed around us, that is, deposited only in the imagination, in the abstraction of thought and also in the personal concreteness of taste: better Edson Arantes do Nascimento known as Pele or Diego Armando Maradona?

See also  Ligue 1-Messi's central column + assists Neymar Donnarumma to pounce on Paris 1-0_Small penalty area_Mbappe_left foot

You may also like

Maldini: “We are Milan, let’s not be satisfied...

Who is Endrick, from Palmeiras to Real Madrid...

Short Course World Championship Zhang Yufei 50 Butterfly...

Italy, Mancini’s call-ups for the Azzurri internships in...

Udinese | The Nerazzurri always like Beto: possible...

World Cup, in Doha on Sunday Argentina-France for...

Serie C, rejected the reform project

Club World Cup, Imoco Volley Conegliano is in...

Food and wine tourism, a driving force for...

Reichart, CEO of the Superlega: ‘EU opinion recognizes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy