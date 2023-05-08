Messi received two sports Oscars for the title of world champion

“It’s an extraordinary award. Especially because this year the Laureus World Sports Awards are being presented in Paris, the city that welcomed my family in 2021 when I came here,” said Messi, who is in his second season playing for local team Paris Saint-Germain . “I want to thank all my teammates. Not only those from the national team, but also from PSG. I wouldn’t have achieved any of this alone and I’m happy to be able to share it all with them,” added the former long-time Barcelona player.

Messi received the award on the day he returned to training with PSG after a week. The star striker was suspended by his club and removed from the squad due to a trip to Saudi Arabia, which he embarked on without the employer’s consent. Messi subsequently publicly apologized for this and his original two-week suspension was shortened.