Messi received two sports Oscars for the title of world champion

“It’s an extraordinary award. Especially because this year the Laureus World Sports Awards are being presented in Paris, the city that welcomed my family in 2021 when I came here,” said Messi, who is in his second season playing for local team Paris Saint-Germain . “I want to thank all my teammates. Not only those from the national team, but also from PSG. I wouldn’t have achieved any of this alone and I’m happy to be able to share it all with them,” added the former long-time Barcelona player.
Messi received the award on the day he returned to training with PSG after a week. The star striker was suspended by his club and removed from the squad due to a trip to Saudi Arabia, which he embarked on without the employer’s consent. Messi subsequently publicly apologized for this and his original two-week suspension was shortened.
Jamaican athlete Shelly-Ann Fraserová-Pryceová, who won the 100-meter sprint at the World Championships, was announced as the Sportswoman of the Year. Last year’s US Open tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz from Spain was awarded for the breakthrough of the year, and the prize for the comeback of the year went to the Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, who returned to the pitch after a cardiac arrest from last year’s EC and is playing in the Premier League for Manchester United.