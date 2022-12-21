Leo Messi in Paris for next season too? Possible, indeed for the French newspaper Le Parisien it is a done deal. The world champion Argentina captain gave his word for renewal during the World Cup in Qatar and thus the parties reached an agreement on the extension of the contract on which the PSG managers and Jorge Messi, the player’s father-agent were working for three months now. The official announcement will come when Leo returns from a well-deserved vacation and will sign the new contract, at the same price as the existing one (30 million a year).

Reasons

—

This is the background told by the French newspaper. The reasons? PSG would guarantee Leo another season at the highest European levels with prestigious goals to pursue (Ronaldo docet?) and would also have weighed the consent of the family who have settled in very well in the French capital. The somewhat stuttering first season and the boos received after elimination from the Champions League are a thing of the past. Messi is ready to relaunch the challenge with Neymar and Mbappé (but will he stay?) to bring the most important club competition to Paris, while all other hypotheses would fade, such as that of a Messi-bis at Barcelona who would not have the economic coverage for the Great Return, or the one that led to Inter Miami, where Lionel has a holiday home.