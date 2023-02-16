Of Valentino Della Casa – editorial staff gianlucadimarzio.com

The negotiations for the renewal with the French are slowing down: La Pulce would be divided between an amarcord return and a record-breaking experience in Mls with Inter Miami

Rumors chasing each other, indiscretions, stakeouts. The transfer market just ended, but Lionel’s name Messi of those who, even now, always leave room for news. Especially this year, with the striker’s contract expiring with the Psg and with a future to be written. Because the French are trying to convince the Flea to sign for at least another season, adjusting an already very rich salary (the agreement signed in 2021 was for over 35 million euros net for two years, plus bonuses). But Messi is not convinced either to stay at PSG, or perhaps to stay in Europe. With a very amarcord hypothesis called Barcelona and another more commercial one which belongs toInter Miami.

The rumors about Barcelona Leaving Spain had been as sudden (for everyone) as it was traumatic (for Messi). In the summer of 2021, the more than twenty-year experience in the Blaugrana was interrupted due to the club’s economic resources and the limitations imposed by UEFA. It was the transfer of the year. But in his heart, the attacker would not have minded seeing that shirt again. And the images they portrayed are making a lot of noise these days Lionel’s father, Jorge, who looks after the interests of his son, right in Barcelona. The rumors chase each other: there are those who say that Messi has already said no to the PSG emirs because he intends to return to his old team. It does not appear that the outlines are so clear-cut, but that the hypothesis is on the table, yes. Messi thinks about it, but a return would have to be studied above all for the economic aspects of a club which, although it is doing very well this year in the league, does not yet have a solid economic situation. Only at the beginning of January, in fact, again due to the regulations of the Financial Fair Playthe company chaired by Laporta had not been able to register the renewals of the contracts of Gavi (ormai top player), Araujo e Bucket. Ironically, the same obstacle that had led to Messi’s departure. See also Lewandowski robbed in Barcelona: he chases the thieves in the car

The American proposal The finances of Inter Miami, the club of Beckham. The proposal, which had already been talked about with insistence last November, would be almost indispensable: as reported by the American media, if Messi were to sign, he would become the highest paid player in all of Mls, also considering the agreement that binds him to the Adidas brand. Inter Miami would then transfer company shares to the attacker (a bit like what happened in Italy with Fabregas al As), making the investment not only of the club, but of the player himself even more long-term. A future to be discovered, therefore, and a presence in Paris that does not seem obvious at all. For Messi, the transfer market is not over. Indeed, just begun.