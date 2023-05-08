Messi returned to training with the PSG footballers after the punishment

The 35-year-old national team captain went on an illegal trip a week ago after the defeat with Lorient (1:3). The club opened disciplinary proceedings against him, Messi later apologized to PSG management and teammates, explaining that he mistakenly believed that, as in previous weeks, the game was followed by a day off. He said he had long planned a promotional trip with his family to Saudi Arabia, where he has been a tourism ambassador since last year.
Even without the Argentinian star, the Paris defending champion won the French league at Troyes 3:1 on Sunday and has a six-point lead over Lens at the top of the table with four rounds to go.
Messi’s current contract in Paris expires after the season and there is widespread speculation about his departure. A return to Barcelona is under consideration, but after a visit to Saudi Arabia, information immediately appeared about his possible departure to the Middle East. According to Reurters, the local club al-Hilál offered the striker a contract with an annual income of 400 million dollars (8.5 billion crowns).