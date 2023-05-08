Messi returned to training with the PSG footballers after the punishment

The 35-year-old national team captain went on an illegal trip a week ago after the defeat with Lorient (1:3). The club opened disciplinary proceedings against him, Messi later apologized to PSG management and teammates, explaining that he mistakenly believed that, as in previous weeks, the game was followed by a day off. He said he had long planned a promotional trip with his family to Saudi Arabia, where he has been a tourism ambassador since last year.

Even without the Argentinian star, the Paris defending champion won the French league at Troyes 3:1 on Sunday and has a six-point lead over Lens at the top of the table with four rounds to go.