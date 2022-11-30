Messi to overcome Diego and change history. But watch out for Lewa. Today’s matches and themes
Third day of the group stage of Qatar 2022 also for Groups C and D. It starts at 16 with Tunisia-France and Australia-Denmark, at 20 it is instead the turn of Poland-Argentina and Saudi Arabia-Mexico. Today’s programme, topics and curiosities in our “Qatar Today” column. (by Michela Cuppini)
