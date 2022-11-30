Home Sports Messi to overcome Diego and change history. Today’s matches and themes
Messi to overcome Diego and change history. But watch out for Lewa. Today’s matches and themes
Third day of the group stage of Qatar 2022 also for Groups C and D. It starts at 16 with Tunisia-France and Australia-Denmark, at 20 it is instead the turn of Poland-Argentina and Saudi Arabia-Mexico. Today’s programme, topics and curiosities in our “Qatar Today” column. (by Michela Cuppini)

