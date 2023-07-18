Messi trained with Inter for the first time. Another star is coming to Miami

Along with Messi, his former teammate from Barcelona, ​​Sergio Busquets, also took part in the training, which was filmed by a helicopter and several drones. The Spanish world and European champion arrived in Miami on Monday.

The 36-year-old Messi has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Total from Fort Lauderdale with an option. The captain of the Argentine world champions from last year’s championship in Qatar earns 50 to 60 million dollars (1.3 billion crowns) annually.

“For him it’s all about his legacy. He’s won everything there is to win. He’s one of the best players of all time, if not the best. But from what I’ve seen, he’s still hungry,” said the club co-owner and former England international David Beckham.

Messi should make his debut in the new place on Friday, when Miami plays in the Leagues Cup against the Mexican team Cruz Azul. According to AP, the price of tickets on the black market varies between 275 dollars (5800 crowns) and 19 thousand dollars (404 thousand crowns).

In addition, after Messi and Busquets, Miami will be strengthened by another former Barcelona player, Jordi Alba. The president of the club, Jorge Mas, said that Inter had already signed a contract with the 34-year-old defender, who ended his season at the Catalan club prematurely.

Alba has been with Barcelona since 2012, winning six titles with it and in 2015 he was at the triumph in the Champions League. He also played for Valencia in the past and won the European Championship with the Spanish national team in 2012.