Messi was punished as soon as he entered the field. Netizens complained | Chinese fans | Workers Stadium | Hugs

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, June 16, 2023]The mainland guy who rushed into the stadium to hug Messi was released soon because of Messi’s concern. But as soon as Messi left, the boy was detained administratively and ordered not to enter the stadium to watch similar games for 12 months.

On June 15, in the International Football Invitational Tournament at Beijing Workers’ Stadium, the Argentine team played against the Australian team. During the game, a young Chinese fan jumped off the fence, broke into the stadium, hugged Messi and ran all over the field, and high-fived Argentina goalkeeper Martinez, which caused cheers from the audience and caused the live broadcast to be interrupted for a while.

This sudden episode instantly became the hottest headline on the Internet in mainland China. This young fan has become an Internet celebrity in mainland China because he realized a dream that Chinese fans could never achieve in their lifetime.

Later, the young man was carried out of the arena by several security guards. Netizens are closely watching his fate. However, he was soon released and returned to the audience, much to the relief of many fans.

A netizen who claimed to be a guy who broke into the game later posted on social media that after he was carried away, he was only criticized for a while and then released because Messi and his agent told the security and the organizers not to embarrass him.

He also revealed that he planned to arrange for himself to take a photo with Messi through official channels, but it was too expensive, costing 100,000 yuan. He saw foreign fans rushing into the photo and thought it was cool and it could save money, so With this idea.

This young man ran all over the field at the competition site, leaving the security guards behind, with superhuman physical strength. He revealed that he ran 1,000 meters for a week before the competition, and ran 5 times a day, “it was not in vain.”

The boy was released on the spot, which relieved many people. However, as soon as Messi left, the authorities announced the punishment for the guy.

On the afternoon of June 16, the Beijing police issued a notice saying, “The teenager Di Mou who rushed into the stadium and hugged Messi last night was administratively detained and ordered not to enter the stadium to watch similar games for 12 months.”

According to mainland media reports, Messi will attend the awards ceremony after the game on the evening of the 15th, and then go directly to the Capital Airport to leave Beijing by private jet.

The authorities’ subsequent retaliation and inconsistency caused dissatisfaction among netizens: “Didn’t Messi say to let the organizers let him go?” “Didn’t Messi say to deal with it leniently?”

There are also some netizens complaining: “Shooting the first bird, the first Chinese fan”, “I am afraid that the monkey will turn the sky, and kill the chicken temporarily” “Can’t cure foreigners, can’t you?”

There are still many netizens commenting on the guy’s approach: “Rushing into the field to embrace the football king Messi, running away from the security guards, high-fiving Martin, etc., and finally being carried out of the field by the security guards with a satisfied smile. You are not a tough boy, let’s run. Passionate boy “It’s worth it, it’s a dream that others can’t realize in their lifetime!” “I don’t know if it’s worth it, but will there be any foreign teams playing in China in 12 months?”

