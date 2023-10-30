Home » Messi won the Ballon d’Or for the eighth time
Messi won the Ballon d’Or for the eighth time

Football has a new best player in the world. Argentina’s Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or, breaking his record again. He dominated the France Football magazine poll mainly thanks to his triumph at the World Cup in Qatar, with Paris St. Germain then defended the French title. Since the summer, the 36-year-old native of Rosario has been kicking for the American club Inter Miami and thus became the first player to receive the prestigious award while playing outside of Europe. Aitana Bonmatí, the Spanish world champion and winner of the Champions League with Barcelona, ​​reigned among the women.

