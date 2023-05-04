Messias equalized in recovery Okereke- breaking latest news

Of Carlos Passerini

Okereke’s goal puts the Grigiorossi ahead, then Messias equals in the 90th minute: in any case, a bad setback for Milan in the Champions League area, the Grigiorossi remain 6 points behind the safety zone

Another faux pas. As in the first leg, it ends even. And, as in the first leg, Cremonese teaches a lesson to a distracted and opinionated Milan, who guiltyly underestimates commitment and opponents, only managing to snatch a point in added time, equalizing Okereke's goal in the 93rd minute with a free kick from Messias, which arrived 13 minutes from time. Except for Roma, up front everyone wins: fourth place is increasingly in the balance. Hooked up by Atalanta, the Rossoneri are on 58 points 5 games from the end, two behind Inter in fourth place. Only one win in the last 5 games, 9 draws in 2023: this way you're not going anywhere. It is evident that by playing like this also in the Champions League derby on Wednesday there are few chances: the goal from Cremonese arrived with the very first players on the pitch, introduced by Pioli too late, halfway through the second half. AC Milan is a hidden gem, one of the best investments I've ever seen, Gerry Cardinale, number of RedBird, told the portal in the afternoon Sporty. A balanced budget is close, but you need gold from the Champions League to grow. And at this rate there is a big risk. Instead, the Cremonese smiles, now at -6 from salvation. Attention, because on Saturday there is a playoff with Spezia. The gray-reds still believe it. And they do well.

With the aim of saving energy in view of the double obstacle that is worth a season, Lazio in the league on Saturday and the derby on Wednesday, Pioli had opted for a maxi turnover: seven starters out, as many reservists in. Too many changes, a strategy that he once again didn’t pay off. Confirming the fact that Milan can count on 13-14 players, no more. The Rossoneri’s start under the banner of surprise: the formation is a 4-2-4, with De Ketelaere and Diaz false centre-forwards, with Origi and Saelemaekers as wingers. The move works, the latter scores immediately, but the Var cancels for offside. Then it’s De Ketelaere’s turn, but only in front of Carnesecchi is he incredibly able to get ahead: a very serious mistake. broadside of boos from all over the stadium, but not from the ultras from the southern curve, who even sing a chorus to try and cheer him up.

The shiny grey-red plan: careful defense, few frills. But Milan that never breaks through. The Bulgarian ball possession percentage is 75%, but it's useless, because there's a void ahead: in the second half, Diaz devours a header from close range, before Valeri does the same on the other side. Leao, Giroud, Tonali enter. owner's hour. But to pass the Cremonese. Restart of the new entry Okereke, with Thiaw and Kalulu who hinder each other and go to the ground like skittles: the Nigerian is not wrong. The draw, by now unexpected, like in Rome, arrives in recovery from a free-kick by Messias that passes between a thousand legs. Hope remains alive, yes. But this time there is little to celebrate: this is a draw that counts as a defeat.