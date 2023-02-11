The match between Messina and Cerignola, a pleasant reality in the Apulian town, had a prologue that started from afar, more precisely from the away game of the Giallorossi against Giugliano, played on neutral ground in Avellino. On that occasion, the ban on introducing the “Sciotto Vattene” banner had as a natural consequence the decision of all the ultras present on site to return to the city without attending the match.

There was no shortage of ingenious posthumous controversies for this choice, rigorously on social media, perhaps from the heat of one’s living room against young people who undertook a ten-hour round trip on that cold and working Wednesday in February. The main accusation is that he only gave weight to “a piece of cloth” and put it before support for his team.

Further fuel was thrown on the fire by the press conference of president Sciotto who, during the presentation of the new acquisitions, returned to the subject of the banner where, while at least partially mitigating the content of one of his thoughts (circulated through an audio file in which he certainly did not use words aimed at diluting the situation), he also made it clear that he did not like other insults and banners given that, precisely in the match against Cerignola, he would return to the stadium after months of absence.

In short, with the clear turnaround of the team on the field, a sort of rift has been created between the ultras and ordinary people who usually have a much shorter memory on certain topics. For the avoidance of doubt, however, the ultras relaunched to confirm their opinions and already on Saturday a banner was posted with the words “SCIOTTO LIBERO”, an ironic reference to the words of the patron who had declared that he felt hostage by the protesters.

In this warm context, which in fact clashes with the cold gusts of wind that mark the entire race Franco Scoglio, one of the guys on the megaphone clarified, once and for all, that the momentary positive results don’t erase the thought about the current ownership like a sponge, which apparently many did after three victories and two players purchased. reaffirming that that banner was carried by those who, without asking anyone for money, losing a day’s work, took on the trip without seeing the race and that there are values ​​that go far beyond certain sterile controversies. The first chorus? Immediately against the president!

Worth noting is the return to the steps of the Fracid texts complete with an exhibition of their own pieces.

From Cerignola, on the other hand, around fifty youngsters arrive following the yellow and blues, very spectacular with their arrival en masse in the sector, creators of good cheering, colored by a handful of flags always blowing in the wind and who in the end will celebrate for the narrow victory and for three heavy points in the standings.

The home curve tries to shock his team who, especially in the second half, albeit in a confused way, tried to get something more after the away lead on the 28th minute of the first half but in the end, after a good streak of five results consecutive earnings, for mister Raciti’s boys we have to start all over again and head down. After all, fighting to the end is a feat in which they can count on the experience and support of those who, like the Messina fans in the stands, are not used to giving up until it’s over.

Paolo Furrer