Not a fundamental victory for Foggia, who need it just to consolidate their position in the playoffs, but heavy for Messina which complicates their race towards direct salvation, however not impossible with three days still to play. There are 2,130 spectators with an obvious and good AC Milan presence. A banner from the Messina ultras is also dedicated to the late “Giax” of which they always carry a patch with them.

Photo by Paolo Furrer