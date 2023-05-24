Messina-Gelbison, playout: to hell and back

After the first leg victory of the Cilento team in full recovery, Messina has the advantage of playing the decisive match of salvation at home. A game without appeal from inside or outside.

The week flies by with a lot of anxiety and tension in the Giallorossi and the possibility of returning to the hell of Serie D, due to yet another year at a slow trot of president Sciotto, is a concrete prospect that triggers a concentrate of adrenaline at the highest levels . The most natural organic response to fear. To challenge it, to defeat it and come out standing once again from this eternal battle.

At the “Franco Scoglio” they find themselves, on a gloomy Saturday afternoon in May which meteorologically does not bode well after the rain in the morning, at least seven thousand spectators, even if the official data speak of something less but those who know the Peloritan plant know that the official numbers often do not coincide with the real data…

From Vallo della Lucania just over a hundred guests, who will try to make themselves heard in the Messina bedlam. Curva di casa which instead, for the occasion, displays a banner in the window with a phrase borrowed from Mr Rain, which encompasses a generalized state of mind but which in fact demonstrates, once again, that through attachment to colors and with a strong sense of belonging you can be “invincible”, taking a team by the hand to lead it to victory.

The South is immediately loaded, colorful and eager to push the players to a salvation wanted by the whole city. At the entrance to the field, some smokes will be lit (that part which survived various checks…) which recreate a very vintage effect, with the acrid smell which initially takes the breath away from most even to sing. During the match a banner is displayed to greet the promotion to Serie A of the boys from Frosinone.

The minutes pass quickly, the result seems nailed to 0-0 and as time goes by, despite the curve never ceasing to incite the eleven on the pitch, increasingly dark clouds gather over Messina, even in a metaphorical sense. Luckily, less than eight minutes from the end, the winning strike came from Nino Ragusa, captain, born in Messina and a leading man on the winter transfer market who, due to physical problems, had somewhat disappointed expectations, sending the entire stadium into ecstasy, making literally explode in a liberating roar. The full-field race to go under the south with the full team, including the bench that follows him, sends everyone present into raptures. He is the other “superhero” who, together with the hard core of the curve, shaking hands, saves Messina.

The remaining minutes are a succession of attempts by the guests to equalize, thwarted by the Giallorossi number one, helped by a stadium at the highest levels of exaltation, with many fans crowded in the window and reproducing images of nostalgic football.

At the final whistle it’s a liberation for everyone, for the umpteenth troubled year that fortunately ended well. The team is thanked under the sector of the landlords, who once again reserve hostile chants against the property, invited several times to pass the hand.

Definitely the right reward for those who have never given up, attending in large numbers on all the trips that have almost always had a bitter return. To hell and back. An afternoon that no one in Messina will forget easily.

Paolo Furrer