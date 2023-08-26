Messi’s Debut in the MLS: Inter Miami Faces New York Red Bulls

Lionel Messi’s Impact on Inter Miami Takes Center Stage as Team Prepares for MLS Debut

(CNN) – Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami has brought about a remarkable turnaround for the team. Within just 40 days of Messi joining the squad, Inter Miami has won five out of eight games and drawn three, with Messi scoring an impressive 10 goals. This success has seen the team secure a spot in the US Open Cup final and win the Leagues Cup.

However, the physical toll of playing multiple games is starting to show on the players. In their recent match against FC Cincinnati, both Messi and his teammates appeared fatigued. Nevertheless, Inter Miami is now gearing up for an important milestone – Messi’s much-anticipated debut in the United States League.

Inter Miami owner David Beckham had high hopes for his team, and Messi’s presence has given the franchise a new identity. As the team currently sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 18 points, the debut of Messi in the MLS could potentially turn their season around.

However, this debut presents challenges for coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who must carefully manage the team’s efforts and decide on the best formation. Furthermore, two young Argentine players, Facundo Farías and Tomás Avilés, who made their debuts in the previous match, demonstrated great potential and their inclusion in the starting lineup is still uncertain.

Inter Miami’s upcoming match against the New York Red Bulls marks their first MLS game since July 15. With 11 games left in the season, the team aims to close the 14-point gap with the Chicago Fire, currently the last team in the playoffs.

The New York Red Bulls, led by Troy Lesesne, currently sit in eleventh position with 29 points and are a formidable opponent. While aggressive in attack, the team is still searching for their best form, offering Messi and Inter Miami a challenging obstacle to overcome.

The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, with a capacity of 25,000 spectators. Kick-off times for various regions are as follows: 6.30 p.m. Ecuador – Peru; 7.30 pm Miami – Chile – Bolivia – Paraguay – Venezuela; 8.30 pm Argentina – Brazil – Uruguay. Fans can watch the game on Apple TV via MLS Pass.

Possible formations for the New York Red Bulls include Colonel, Nealis, Harper, Ndam, Tolkin, Fernandez, Edelman, Amaya, Luquinhas, Vanzeir, and Elias Manoel. Meanwhile, Inter Miami could field Callender, Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Alba, Arroyo, Busquets, Gomez, Farías, Campana, and Lionel Messi.

As Messi takes to the field for his MLS debut, all eyes will be on Inter Miami as they strive to make history and climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

