Messi’s departure from PSG officially announced by the club

Lionel Messi in training with PSG in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Yvelines, on June 1. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

This time, it’s official. Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Saturday June 3 the departure at the end of the season of their striker Lionel Messi after two years in the capital. Messi, 35, is playing his last match with PSG on Saturday evening against Clermont, on the last day of Ligue 1. His contract expired at the end of June.

“The club would like to warmly thank the seven-time Ballon d’Or, winner in the red and blue colors of a Champions Trophy and two French championship titles”PSG wrote in a statement. “Thank you to the club, to the city of Paris and to its inhabitants for these two years. I wish them the best for the future”reacted the Argentinian in the press release from PSG.

“Paris Saint-Germain is proud to have been able to count the best player in history in its ranks and wishes, with certain emotion, many more successes to Leo for the rest of his career”writes the Parisian club again. “His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be underestimated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future.”said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

Arrived with great fanfare in 2021 from FC Barcelona, ​​Messi played 74 matches with the Parisian club, scoring 32 goals and delivering 35 assists. But he will not have been able to guide Paris towards its ultimate goal, the Champions League.

The soap opera on the future of the “Pulga” had stretched since the end of 2022, with several twists and turns. Initially confident for an extension, the two camps gradually moved away. The Argentinian’s promotional trip to Saudi Arabia at the beginning of May, unauthorized by the club, had formalized the divorce, with PSG even suspending its player for a few days.