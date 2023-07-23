Messi’s dream debut for Miami: His free-kick in the corner decides the match – Video

All his life he has accomplished that round shot over the barrier: from the fields of Argentina to the stage of Champions League. He succeeded again Lionel Messimaking his debut a magical Fort Lauderdalein his first game with theInter Miami CF in the League Cup 2023 American. Game practically over, Messi steps forward to beat a penalty a few meters outside the area. With his left foot, he puts the ball under the cross: it’s the winning goal, 2-1 against the Blue Cross thanks to the first spell of the Pulce with his new team.

Il 36enne argentino entered the 54′ and immediately dazzled, putting together various goal chances before scoring the most exciting goal in the history of this still young franchise. Miami led 1-0 when Messi came on, then came a 1-1 draw from side Cruz Azul. Mexican Liga MX, who equalized in the 65th minute. Messi’s adaptation in Miami seems to have gotten off to a good start, perhaps also because it is a small enclave that more than 50,000 Argentine Americans call home.

LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

The event — because it was an event — attracted the Lakers superstar LeBron Jamesthe legend of tennis Serena Williams, the reality star Kim Kardashianthe quarterback of the Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa and the Latin musician Becky G. In addition to them, in the stands there was a mix of Miami supporters and new enthusiasts, precisely new Argentine fans: all rigorously wearing Messi’s shirt. A win was eventually at the bottom of the list priorityyet it arrived in the best possible way.

