Messi’s extra-time goal invalidated, French fans demand replay of final?The World Cup referee posted pictures to prove

In the early morning of December 19th, Argentina played against France in the Qatar World Cup final. The final went from the regular game to overtime and then to the penalty shootout. In the end, the Argentine team from South America defeated France 7:5 (4:2 penalty shootout). Defending champions France.

Today, a week after the final, French fans and the media are still brooding over the failure of the final. They even found problems in the game and demanded a replay of the final.

After the final, the French media criticized the Polish referee Machniak, saying that Messi’s goal in overtime should be canceled on the grounds that the Argentine team’s substitute player broke into the field ahead of time.

According to the report, according to Article 3, paragraph 9, of the International Football Association Council,This includes that the referee must disallow the goal if the substituted player was on the pitch when the goal was scored.

In response, referee Marsigniak showed a photo from his phone at a press conference in response to claims that Messi’s extra-time goal should not have been ruled valid. He called up a screenshot from his phone,Seven French substitutes were shown entering the pitch as they celebrated a goal by Mbappe.

Marsigniak said in an interview, “The French didn’t mention this photo. When Mbappe scored, you could see seven Frenchmen on the pitch.”

Marsigniak’s comments came after a petition was launched calling for a replay of the final due to a referee error.

The French media believed that Messi’s overtime goal should be invalid. Argentine fans responded quickly. The sharp-eyed fans said that the French team’s penalty kick in the final stage of overtime should not be awarded.

Before Mbappe shot, the ball hit Upamecano’s open hand. This ball should be whistled for handball by the French offensive player. If the referee made the penalty immediately, there would be no scene where Mbappe’s shot caused Montiel’s handball.

However, on the petition website, more than 200,000 French fans have signed an online petition, hoping to replay the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

In response, Argentine fans recently launched a petition called “France Stop Crying” in response to hundreds of thousands of French fans demanding a replay of the World Cup final. As of 8:20 on December 26, Beijing time, more than 710,000 people have signed the petition.

Petition sponsor Valentin Gomez said,Since we won, “the French haven’t stopped crying and complaining that they don’t accept Argentina as world champions”.