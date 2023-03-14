Home Sports Messi’s father asked the Saudi team for 600 million euros to earn more than Ronaldo – yqqlm
Messi’s father asked the Saudi team for 600 million euros to earn more than Ronaldo – yqqlm

Messi’s father offers 600 million euros to Saudi football team

It was revealed that Messi’s father offered a price of 600 million euros to the Saudi team, asking that he would only go if his income was higher than that of Ronaldo!

The Spanish TV station El Chiringuito broke the news that Messi may play in the Saudi League, and his father has already asked the relevant clubs for salary.

Messi’s contract with Paris will expire this summer. According to many Argentine media, Messi’s wish is to play at least one more season at the top level, and he wants to hit the Champions League again. At present, only Paris has made a specific contract offer to Messi, and the two sides are negotiating.

Jaime Astrain, a media person from El Chiringuito, said that the Saudi team Riyadh Crescent (also translated as Al Hilal) sent an invitation to Messi, and the other party was willing to provide a contract with a total price of 300 million euros.

Maybe we can see Mero compete again!

(Tong Heng)

