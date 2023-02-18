Original title:Messi’s father contacted Paris on the renewal of the contract, and the two sides have not reached an agreement

Ball world, February 16th, according to the French media “L’Equipe”, Messi’s father has made the first contact with Paris Saint-Germain on the issue of contract renewal, but both parties failed to reach a new agreement, but both Said that the future will continue to maintain contact.

In the summer of 2021, when Messi freely joined Paris, he reached a two-year agreement with the Ligue 1 giants, which included a one-year renewal clause. The outside world thought that Messi would complete the renewal of his contract with Paris and continue to stay in Paris next season. However, the Argentine superstar feels serious about the unstable factors in the locker room, and may seek to leave the team again, and has rejected the renewal offer proposed by Paris. The two sides had only negotiated online before, and this was the first time that an offline meeting had been held.

Paris hopes that Messi can choose to cut his salary and renew his contract with the team next season to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play Act. After the renewal, Messi’s monthly salary is 30 million euros. Messi’s father realized that the players’ high salaries may not be sustainable, and he did not want to renew his contract, but set his sights on areas other than Paris.

French media said that if the contract extension with Paris cannot be completed, Messi will give priority to joining the MLS, and Miami International will become his next home. Paris hopes to reach a new agreement as soon as possible.

Messi also does not rule out the possibility of returning to Barcelona. But as of now, Laporta still has no contact with Messi.

Paris has recently encountered a crisis, losing the league and the first round of the Champions League. After the game, some media revealed that some players had a fierce quarrel with the sports director Campos. Cracks have already appeared in Paris, and the Big Three combination of Neymar, Messi and Mbappe may fall apart after the end of the season.

