Messi’s “Give you two nests” won the award in the communication category and the global fire. Netizens lamented: Explosive swearing is so cute

After the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, Messi scolded the Dutch player Weghorst “Give you two nests” and became popular all over the Internet. Now this scene even won an award.

Argentina’s “Martin Fierro Digital Awards” recently handed out various awards for 2023, and “For You Two Wowo” won the “Best 2-Minute Digital Virality Award”.

At that time, Messi was interviewed by the media after qualifying for the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar. At that time, he said: “No. 19 (ie Weghorst), he has been provoking us since he came on the field and said something to us. Not part of football, I always respect everyone but I want them to respect me too. I don’t like the things they say before games.”

It happened that Weghorst was watching him at the time, so Messi said the phrase “for you two”. Messi, who is usually gentle and restrained, suddenly burst into foul language, looking fierce and naive, and immediately became popular.

Some netizens said, “I didn’t expect Messi’s way of swearing is so cute…”

What does “wowo give it back to the two” mean? ——The omnipotent Internet will give you the answer soon. Some professional Spanish, or Argentinian fans have already made an analysis. They introduced: This is not traditional Spanish, but Argentinian with the flavor of Messi’s hometown. The meaning of Messi’s full text is: “Fool, what do you look at, go away!”