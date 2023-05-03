Messi’s problems with PSG continue

5
Reports have been increasing for about a month that the relationship between France’s star club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and superstar Lionel Messi is becoming increasingly difficult. According to French media reports on Tuesday, PSG have suspended Messi for two weeks. A non-arranged trip to Saudi Arabia is the reason. In addition, the signs are for Messi to say goodbye to Paris.
See also Naples, Spalletti and enthusiasm: "We are strong and there is conviction. But there are those who are very strong ..."