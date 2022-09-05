Aguero believes that Messi has regained his top form and will lead PSG to a breakthrough in the Champions League.

This season, Paris Saint-Germain has an unbeaten start in Ligue 1. Messi has played a big role in this season. Messi has scored 3 goals and sent 5 assists. However, the outstanding performance of Ligue 1 belongs to the performance that should be shown, and fans’ expectations for PSG still exist more in the Champions League.

Argentina star Aguero believes that under the leadership of Messi, this year’s Champions League may be the stage for PSG. “Messi’s team is always the favourite to win the title. He looks like he’s back to his best, he has the mental quality to win, he has the drive to succeed. We all know that Messi’s quality of competition, even if he It’s the same with players like Mbappe and Neymar around. Also, PSG has gained enough European experience.”

Messi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent last season, was widely criticized by fans for not playing as well as he should. However, the 35-year-old Messi has ushered in a rebound this season, and the offensive triangle formed by him, Neymar and Mbappe is invincible.

On Tuesday night local time, Messi and his PSG will host Juventus at home to kick off this season’s Champions League journey.