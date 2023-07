The football world finally got it. For the first time since the official announcement of the transfer, the star Lionel Messi started his opening game for the American Inter Miami. It happened in the intercontinental Leagues Cup match against Mexico’s Cruz Azul, which was played early Saturday morning European time. The Argentinian shone in it with a decisive goal at the end of the match and helped the result to be 2:1 for Inter.

