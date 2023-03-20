Home Sports Messi’s team was disappointed by the French media and communicated with the Paris coach about the injury, but was rumored – yqqlm
Original title: Messi’s team was disappointed with the French media and communicated with the Paris coach about his injury and was rumored

Beijing time, March 18th, according to the latest report by Hernán Claus, a reporter from the Argentine newspaper Ole, Messi’s team, including his father who personally refuted the rumors, are disappointed by the large number of false rumors created by the French media.

Ole reported that Messi quit 10 minutes before the end of training because he felt the load on his body was a bit unacceptable. That’s why he spoke to Galtier, with whom he has a good and cordial relationship.

The fact that Paris Saint-Germain were knocked out of the Champions League has fueled speculation, but that doesn’t change Messi’s mind.

His decision was to continue playing in world football’s elite league for at least another season. And he only negotiated with Paris Saint-Germain, which was the only club that brought him a specific offer. When Messi realized his dream in Qatar, he started negotiations with Paris.

A lot has to do with the club’s plans, aside from Messi’s desire to stay in Paris and the elite leagues for another year. Paris Saint-Germain’s entire sporting project is under suspicion, from sporting adviser Luis Campos to manager Christophe Galtier. Most importantly, Messi also wants to see Paris’ lineup and commitments for next season, which will also affect Messi’s future.

The Ole newspaper finally stated that the relationship between Messi and Mbappé is getting better and better, and he only focuses on sports and competitive things.

