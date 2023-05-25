Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 announced: it collects the remasters of the first three chapters

In addition to the remake of the third chapter, Konami has also announced Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1which is a collection of remaster of the “first” three chapters of the series, although it does not include what would in fact be the first two Metal Gear.

The rumor that reported the existence of this collection in recent days is therefore confirmed: at the end of the presentation trailer of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the confirmation of this new collection appeared. There haven’t been many details on this either, although the games are well known.

It should be the remasters of Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, but in this case it would be a more direct re-proposition of the original games, with some technical adjustments to look better on the platforms modern.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 will arrive infall of 2023 on PS5, pending further details.