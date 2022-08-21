Original title: Meter body: Krunic will be injured for at least a month, Milan pays attention to Wolfsburg midfielder Franks

Live it on August 21. According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport, Krunic will be out for at least a month, and Milan’s midfield signings may become more intense.

According to reports, Krunic may be out of action for at least a month due to a strained left thigh rectus femoris muscle, and Milan has few people in the midfield, and Bakayoko is no longer in the team plan, so Milan The need for midfield signings may become more urgent with Krunic’s injury.

The first choice for Milan’s midfield signings is Midtjylland’s Onye Dika, and has raised the offer to 6.5 million euros. However, this offer did not meet the asking price of Midtjylland, and Midtjylland may also let Onyedika play for the team for another season.

In addition, Milan is also paying attention to Bordeaux midfielder Jean Onana, and Wolfsburg midfielder Franks has also entered Milan’s signing horizon.

