Metro 5 trains with a special livery dedicated to the Milan 2023 Fencing World Championships

The train dedicated to Milan 2023 is leaving! Today, Saturday 20 May, in the setting of Line 5 of the Milan Metro, the Metro 5 train dedicated to the Milan 2023 Fencing World Championships, scheduled from 22 to 30 July 2023, officially departed.

An important step on the way to the great event which bears witness to the strong connection between the world of fencing and Metro 5, the Official Subway of the FIE Fencing World Championships which has always been a sports subway and which will allow all enthusiasts to reach comfortably and sustainably , the Allianz MiCo Milan, venue of the Absolute World Fencing Championships Milan 2023.

Inside the train, filmed with all the graphics dedicated to the world championship event, there will also be QR codes to allow students, workers, tourists and the curious to easily purchase tickets to attend the great Milanese event.

“Sport is movement, commitment, passion and striving for results, it is overcoming yourself every time. Metro 5 makes these concepts its own and uses them as part of its customer service. On the occasion of the main sporting events, we carry on average five times as many passengers, a sign of the appreciation of the fans for a vehicle that takes them directly to the heart of their favorite events” – said Serafino Lo Piano, Chief Executive Officer of Metro 5. Accessibility, frequency and sustainability are the hallmarks of our service, but we have gone further: Lilla is also a travel experience and an opportunity for entertainment, thanks to the immersive installations on our trains, which are always new and surprising. We are proud to have added the Fencing World Championships to the events connected by Metro 5, thanks to the Allianz MiCo Fiera Milano Congressi station (Portello) and today we are celebrating with a new train completely customized for the occasion, which we invite everyone to come and discover traveling with us”.

Milan 2023, in fact, represents an extraordinary moment of promotion not only for fencing, but also for Milan and for the whole country. The city of Milan will see the presence of over 2000 people, including athletes and technicians, from 155 countries for a major international event valid for the Qualifications for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Great expectations for Italian fencing, fresh from the eight medals won in latest edition in Cairo, and sport in which Italy is more successful.

“We are very happy with this partnership with Metro 5 which highlights and demonstrates, once again, the importance of the World Fencing Championships, scheduled in Milan from 22 to 30 July” – commented Marco Fichera, President of the Milano 2023 Organizing Committee. “ The Milanese world championship event is confirmed as an event of great stature which will involve athletes and enthusiasts from all over the world and who, thanks to Metro 5, will be able to reach the Allianz MiCo in complete comfort. We are proud to have brought on board a company like Metro 5 that fully embraces all the values ​​that the discipline of fencing embodies and that the Milan 2023 Organizing Committee is spreading throughout the territory. Milan 2023 will guarantee a great show and will be able to welcome the interest of a heterogeneous public”.

Furthermore, just today, the movement of the Countdown Clock, the clock that marks the days until the great international appointment, from the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II to the Arco della Pace. Together with Metro 5, the Arco della Pace will be a symbolic place of the FIE Fencing World Championships where the Medal Plaza will be set up: an extension of the venue that will tell the general public about fencing.

The 2023 World Championships will therefore be a fundamental showcase for showing fencing to the young generations, passionate about and also outside the world of fencing and, at the same time, to maintain one of the

Italian historical traditions. Tickets can be purchased in all points of sale on the Vivaticket circuit and on the Vivaticket.com website at the following link: Active and dedicated promotions for all FIS members, students and university members and the possibility to purchase season tickets.