Black Friday on the horizon. On February 17th in Milan, and in the rest of Italy, lo general strike of the workers of the transport local audience. The agitation was called by the unions USB private work and Al Cobas and will last for the whole day.

In Milan they could stop all means Atm, with subways, buses and trams that could suffer blockages and cancellations. “The strike could affect the ATM lines from 8:45 to 15 and from 18 at the end of service”, informed the Foro Bonaparte company in a statement. Therefore the vehicles will be guaranteed from the start of service at 8.45 and from 15 to 18, while for the rest of the day they could stop.

The strike – reads the Atm website – was called for “the cancellation of increases in the tariffs of services and energy, freezing and price control of primary goods and fuel; blocking military spending and arms shipments to Ukraine, as well as economic investments for all essential public services; the overcoming of the penalizing entry salaries guaranteeing the application of first and second level contracts to new recruits”.

And again: due to “the need to change the criterion that burns public money through contracts and subcontracts to companies that offer poor quality services and underpaid work; the safety of workers and the service, the introduction of the crime of homicide at work; the wage at least 10 euros per hour against the practice of atypical contracts and precariousness; the free exercise of the right to strike in essential public services; a law on representation that overcomes the monopoly built on the complicity between trade union organizations and employers’ associations” .







