Metropolitan Front Page: Going to Naples? Cristiano Ronaldo is considering where to live in Surrey to teach conservative Inter Milan

Original title: Metropolis Front Page: Going to Naples? Ronaldo is considering where to live in Surrey to teach conservative Inter Milan

Live it, August 27. Today’s “Turin Sports Daily” front page focuses on this round of Serie A and the transfer rumors between Ronaldo and Naples.

-Cristiano Ronaldo to Naples? have this plan. Ronaldo is considering where to live.

– Dusan Vlahovic vs Dybala, today is D-Day. Allegri inspires Vlahovic: I hope he can score with one touch.

– Paredes will arrive in Italy tomorrow or next Monday and join Juventus.

-Lazio defeated Inter Milan 3-1. Sarri taught the conservative Inter Milan a good lesson. Inter Milan defeated Lazio at home, and Inzaghi was convinced.

– Another loss at Monza, Stropa could be sacked.

