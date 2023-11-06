Metropolitans 92, the official arrivals of Alen Omic and Amar Gegic

The Metropolitans 92 strengthen the roster with the signings of Alen Omic and Amar Gegic.
The 31-year-old former Olimpia Milano center comes from a two-year period with Cedevita, while Gegic spent 2022-23 with Paris Basketball (11.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.8 APG in Eurocup).
