Metropolitans 92, the official arrivals of Alen Omic and Amar Gegic

The Metropolitans 92 strengthen the roster with the signings of Alen Omic and Amar Gegic.

The 31-year-old former Olimpia Milano center comes from a two-year period with Cedevita, while Gegic spent 2022-23 with Paris Basketball (11.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.8 APG in Eurocup).

✍🏻 Alen Omic as reinforcement for Mets 92 Welcome Alan!#GoMets92 pic.twitter.com/ZiltK5Zuz0 — Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 (@Metropolitans92) November 6, 2023

✍🏻 Amar Gegic joins Mets 92 Welcome Amar!#GoMets92 pic.twitter.com/av0BzLQXkJ — Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 (@Metropolitans92) November 6, 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

