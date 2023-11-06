Home » Metropolitans 92, the official arrivals of Alen Omic and Amar Gegic
Metropolitans 92, the official arrivals of Alen Omic and Amar Gegic

Metropolitans 92, the official arrivals of Alen Omic and Amar Gegic

The Metropolitans 92 strengthen the roster with the signings of Alen Omic and Amar Gegic.

The 31-year-old former Olimpia Milano center comes from a two-year period with Cedevita, while Gegic spent 2022-23 with Paris Basketball (11.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.8 APG in Eurocup).

