Title: Lindor’s Five-Hit Night Propels Mets to a 9-0 Victory Over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — In a dominating performance, the New York Mets unleashed an offensive onslaught against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, securing an emphatic 9-0 victory. Francisco Lindor stole the show with an extraordinary five-hit night, including a home run and two triples, while rookie sensation Francisco Alvarez continued his red-hot streak with a third consecutive game with a home run.

Leading the charge for the Mets was starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who delivered a masterful performance on the mound. Carrasco limited the Diamondbacks to just three hits across eight commanding innings, showcasing the full extent of his prowess. With this win, the Mets have now recorded their fifth consecutive game with 17 hits, underscoring their current offensive prowess.

The star of the night, however, was Francisco Lindor. Despite falling ill the previous day and requiring intravenous treatment, Lindor demonstrated his resilience and put on a remarkable display. Going a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, Lindor fell just one double short of hitting for the cycle. Additionally, he racked up three runs scored and one RBI, leaving no doubt about his immense impact on the game.

Not to be overshadowed, rookie Francisco Alvarez continued his meteoric rise with yet another home run, marking the second time this season he has achieved such a feat in a three-game series. This puts Alvarez in elite company, as only Larry Elliot in 1964 had accomplished this once for the Mets. Meanwhile, power-hitting first baseman Pete Alonso notched his 26th hit of the season, further bolstering the Mets’ offensive output.

New York’s dominance extended beyond the plate, with the team also excelling defensively. The Mets completed a clean sweep of the three-game series against the Diamondbacks, marking the first time they achieved this since 2014.

Individual performances also stood out for both teams. For the Mets, Puerto Rican sensation Francisco Lindor stole the spotlight with his perfect night at the plate, accompanied by three runs scored and one RBI. Dominican outfielder Starling Marte also made his presence felt, going 2-for-5. Alongside them, Venezuelan players Francisco Álvarez and Luis Guillorme contributed significantly to the Mets’ dominant victory.

On the other side, the Dominican Ketel Marte managed a lone hit in three at-bats for the struggling Diamondbacks. Cuban outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Venezuelan Gabriel Moreno, and Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rivera were among the Diamondbacks who struggled to produce hits in the face of the Mets’ formidable pitching.

With this victory, the Mets continue to assert themselves as a formidable force in the league, displaying their offensive firepower and defensive prowess. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Francisco Lindor, Francisco Álvarez, and Mets’ pitching staff, with fans eagerly awaiting their next groundbreaking performances.

