Mets reportedly trade relief pitcher David Robertson to Marlins

Mets reportedly trade relief pitcher David Robertson to Marlins

The Marlins are trading for Mets relief pitcher David Robertson, according to FOX Sports‘ Ken Rosenthal.

The New York Post reports infielder Marco Vargas and catcher Ronald Hernandez are the prospects headed to New York.

The 38-year-old right-hander has a 2.05 ERA in 44 innings this season and was considered one of the best relievers available this trade deadline.

The Mets have the highest payroll of any club in major-league history, but have underperformed to the tune of a 48-54 record. The Marlins, meanwhile, are 55-48, just 0.5 games back in the National League Wild-Card race.

