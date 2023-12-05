Mets would also have reinforcements in the outfield on their agenda

The New York Mets have made pitching their top priority for the Winter Meetings, but they also have their sights set on improving their outfield defense. According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets are looking to add an outfielder who can significantly improve their defense, while also bringing a strong bat to the lineup.

In 2023, the Mets’ outfielders ranked 21st in the league with -8 outs above average, and were last in the National League with -1 outs above average in center field. To address this issue, the club is seeking an outfielder with experience in center field, strong defensive skills, and a reliable bat.

Two potential candidates that fit this description are Michael A. Taylor and South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. Taylor has a reputation as one of the best defensive outfielders in recent years and also hit 21 home runs in 2023. Meanwhile, Lee boasts an impressive batting average and on-base percentage in the South Korean league, in addition to above-average defensive skills as a center fielder.

The Mets’ current center fielder, Brandon Nimmo, could potentially be moved to a corner outfield position if the team is able to secure a new center fielder. This move would also provide insurance in case Starling Marte, who is recovering from injuries, is not fully fit for the upcoming season.

Ultimately, the Mets are focused on bolstering their pitching staff while also addressing their needs in the outfield. It will be interesting to see how the team navigates the Winter Meetings to achieve their goals.