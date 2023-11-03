Mexican Baseball’s Historic Achievements in 2023: World Classic, Central American and Caribbean Games, and Pan American Games

Mexican Baseball Achieves Impressive Results in 2023, Receives National Sports Award

Mexican baseball had a highly successful year in 2023, earning several accolades and establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the sport. The team’s achievements include a third-place finish in the World Baseball Classic, a gold medal in the Central American and Caribbean Games, and a bronze in the Pan American Games. These remarkable accomplishments led to the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports awarding them the prestigious 2023 National Sports Award.

Two key figures played a pivotal role in Mexico’s success – player Randy Arozarena and manager Benjamín Gil. Arozarena, who emerged as Mexico’s icon, expressed his gratitude for the award, acknowledging the collective effort of everyone involved in the team’s success. He praised the team’s unity and the support they received during their journey in Arizona and Miami.

In the World Baseball Classic, Mexico’s national team displayed outstanding performance despite a loss against Colombia in the opening match. They quickly recovered and secured the first position in group C with victories against the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. In the quarterfinals, Mexico defeated Puerto Rico with a score of 5-4. Although they ultimately lost to Japan in the ninth inning of the semifinals, their third-place finish surpassed their sixth-place achievement in the 2006 edition of the tournament.

Continuing their winning streak, Mexico clinched the gold medal in the Central American and Caribbean Games held in San Salvador. Although the team faced a different set of players, they managed to defeat Cuba 3-2. In the Santiago 2023 edition, Mexico secured the bronze medal after beating Panama.

Notable players on Mexico’s World Baseball Classic roster included Luis Cessa, Giovanny Gallegos, Oliver Pérez, Patrick Sandoval, José Urquidy, Joey Meneses, Rowdy Téllez, Luis Urías, Julio Urías, and Alek Thomas, among others. Collectively, the Mexican team scored 37 runs, recorded 59 hits, including 10 doubles and six home runs, and stole seven bases. Their pitching statistics stood at 54 innings pitched, 45 hits allowed, 24 runs received, seven home runs conceded, 22 bases given away, and 58 strikeouts.

In addition to the achievements in baseball, other winners of the 2023 National Sports Award were recognized. Alejandra Valencia Trujillo and Carlos Adrián Sansores were honored in the non-professional sport category, while the Mexican baseball team received recognition in the professional sports category. José Arnulfo Castorena Vélez was acknowledged for his achievements in Paralympic sports, and Edison Omar Reynoso Sandoval was awarded as the outstanding coach. Blanca Cecilia Casale was recognized as the top judge-arbitrator, and the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA) received accolades for their efforts in promoting and protecting the practice of sports.

Overall, Mexican baseball’s remarkable accomplishments in 2023 have solidified their position as a highly competitive team on the international stage. Their successes in various tournaments and the recognition they have received with the National Sports Award highlight the dedication and talent of Mexico’s baseball community.

