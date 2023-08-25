Mexican Basketball Coach, Omar Quintero, Optimistic About Beating Montenegro and Lithuania in FIBA World Cup

ESPN Aug 25, 2023, 07:16 ET

Omar Quintero acknowledges that Montenegro and Lithuania are powers but they can be beaten

The coach of the Mexican basketball team spoke a few hours after the debut in the FIBA ​​World Cup.

The 12 Warriors lost in their debut and are forced to beat the favorite Lithuania to not say goodbye to the FIBA ​​World Cup 2023

Mexico suffered a resounding 71-91 loss to Montenegro in his debut in FIBA World Cup 2023. The 12 Warriors fought only the first quarter against the European team, but the star of the Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic, led his country with 27 points to earn a momentous victory in search of reaching the second round.

Vucevic added 10 rebounds to his performance to sign a double-double. Francisco Cruz was the best scorer of Mexico with 16 points, in addition to three rebounds and six assists.

The result put Montenegro in first place in group D, which will later conclude its first day with the Lithuania-Egypt duel.

Mexico could only keep track of Montenegro in a first quarter in which they prevailed in the paint and took advantage of the European losses to score seven points. ‘Pako’ Cruz and Fabian Jaimes combined for 14 points and helped the 12 Guerreros reach the second period with a 19-19 tie.

The Balkans struggled to find spaces and their offensive fell to Nikola Vucevic who scored 10 units by betting on shooting from short distance.

Montenegro adjusted his defense in the second quarter and bet on giving prominence to his bench, which added 17 points, with seven of them obtained by Bojan Dubljevic, who hit two triples.

The Montenegrins had more speed on counterattacks and took advantage of the height of their players in defense to dry up Cruz and Jaimes, who stopped charging the Mexican attack, to lead 48-39 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Mexicans tried to return to the game with offensive play in the paint, but counterattacks from Montenegro and six points from Petar Popovic sent the Europeans 68-58 in the final 10 minutes.

Cruz and Stoll scored four points each, however, Mexico did not know how to counteract the physical superiority of the Montenegrins.

The last period was a procedure for Montenegro while Mexico had its worst offensive contribution of the game, with only 13 points in the 10 minutes of the fourth period.

Mexico now his direct pass to the final phase will be played by facing this Sunday Lithuania, the favorite of the group, while Montenegro it could be confirmed in the next round if they win against Egypt.

