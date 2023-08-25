Mexican Basketball Team Aims to Make History at FIBA World Cup 2023

Mexican Basketball Team Aims to Make History in FIBA World Cup 2023

The Mexican Basketball Team is gearing up for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, set to take place in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia in 2023. Led by coach Omar Quintero, the team of 12 warriors is looking to create a perfect blend of experience and youth to achieve their best-ever result in this prestigious tournament.

The Mexican quintet will kick off their campaign in Group D of the World Cup this Friday at 02:45 am, facing off against Montenegro. They will then go head-to-head with the Lithuanian National Team on Sunday, August 27 at 06:30 hours, and conclude the group phase with a match against Egypt on Tuesday, August 29 at 02:45 (all times in Central Mexico Time).

Omar Quintero’s 12 Warriors will showcase the talents of Paul Stoll, Jorge Gutiérrez, Moisés Andriassi, Francisco Cruz, Orlando Méndez, Gabriel Girón Jr., Gael Bonilla, Fabián Jaimes, Jorge Camacho, Israel Gutiérrez, Joshua Ibarra, and Daniel Friend. These players bring a mix of skills learned from the National Professional Basketball League (LNBP), as well as experience gained from playing in leagues across Turkey, Israel, Uruguay, Spain, and even the NBA.

Securing their place in the World Cup was no easy task for the Mexican team. They had to wait until February to earn their ticket, with only seven American continent teams making the cut. Mexico defeated Uruguay on the last day of the Americas Qualifiers to book their spot. The victory came after notable wins against countries like Puerto Rico, the United States, and Cuba in the First Round, followed by triumphs over Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay in the Second Round, securing third place.

Mexico has previously participated in five FIBA World Cup editions, namely in 1959, 1963, 1967, 1974, and 2014. Their best performance thus far came in 2014, where they finished as the fourth-best team in Group D. However, their journey ended in the Round of 16 with a defeat against the eventual champions, the United States.

This year, Mexico aims to break the “barrier” of the Eighth Finals and make their mark in the FIBA World Cup. Having missed out on the 2019 edition in China, the national team will rely on their collective talent and the exceptional skills showcased during the qualifying stage. It could potentially be the last championship for some players, but Mexico has its sights set on a promising future in basketball, led by the stars of the 12 Warriors.

Stay tuned as Mexico takes to the court in the FIBA World Cup, hoping to leave an indelible mark on international basketball.

