Mexican boxer Canelo retained the title of universally recognized champion

Mexican boxer Canelo retained the title of universally recognized champion

Boxing at home again after 12 years, the 32-year-old Álvarez improved his overall professional record to 59 wins, two losses and two draws. He appeared in the ring for the first time since wrist surgery in March.

Injury also limited Canelo in last year’s light heavyweight title fight with Russia’s Dmitri Bivol, and he is now eyeing a rematch. During his career, the Mexican won championship belts in four different weight categories.

