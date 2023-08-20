AEK Athens, led by Orbelín Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro, is on the verge of making history by qualifying for the Champions League for the first time ever. The Greek team managed to turn around their series against Dinamo Zagreb, securing a spot in the playoffs.

Despite finishing their home leg with a 2-1 advantage, AEK Athens faced a tough challenge as Dinamo Zagreb scored twice at the OPAP Arena, putting themselves in the lead. However, thanks to the relentless efforts of Orbelín Pineda, who started as a starter in the match, AEK Athens was able to bounce back and win the game. Sergio Araujo’s goal in the 92nd minute and Domagoj Vida’s goal in the 111th minute secured a 4-2 victory for the Greek team.

Excitement was in the air as fans celebrated AEK Athens’ remarkable comeback. Mexican sports channel FOX Sports MX tweeted, “CRAZY ABOUT AEK! CLOSE TO THE CHAMPIONS! AEK managed to come back in an epic way against Dinamo Zagreb. They were trailing 0-2 and at minute 92 the first goal for the Greek team fell and at 111′, the equalizer was scored. With this result, they were 4-3 on aggregate and are…”

Now, Orbelín Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro have their sights set on the next challenge – a playoff match against Antwerp from Belgium. The first leg of the Champions League playoffs will be played on Tuesday, August 22, at 1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). AEK Athens will be looking to continue their winning streak and secure a favorable result against Antwerp.

The second leg of the playoffs will take place on Wednesday, August 30, at 1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), with AEK Athens hosting Antwerp at home. This game will determine whether AEK Athens can make history and secure a spot in the prestigious Champions League.

Fans of Orbelín Pineda, Rodolfo Pizarro, and AEK Athens will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of the upcoming playoff matches, as their favorite team gets one step closer to achieving their dream of playing in the Champions League.

