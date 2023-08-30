Mexican Midfielder Diego Lainez Set to Join Gallos Blancos Following Loan Stint

Querétaro Set to Welcome Midfielder Lainez as New Addition to Squad

Querétaro, Mexico – Exciting news for Gallos Blancos fans as it has been confirmed that the arrival of midfielder Lainez is imminent. According to Alan Lara from TUDN, Lainez is expected to report to the team this Tuesday or Wednesday and will soon be under the guidance of coach Mauro Gerk.

The 21-year-old midfielder has had limited playing time during this tournament, featuring in just one game for a mere 24 minutes. In that match, América faced a defeat of 1-2 against FC Juárez at the iconic Azteca Stadium. Lainez’s lack of appearances has sparked speculation about his future, resulting in a loan move to Querétaro.

After a year-long loan spell with the Braves, Lainez returned to América hoping to impress coach André Jardine. However, it seems he failed to make a lasting impression, as Jardine did not grant him more playing time throughout the campaign. Consequently, Lainez will now join Querétaro in search of a fresh start and more opportunities.

Although the official announcement is yet to be made, Lainez’s potential signing has already generated excitement among fans of the team. The highly talented player has an impressive record in the MX League, having represented León, Lobos BUAP, Tijuana, América, and FC Juárez in over 130 games, scoring an impressive 10 goals.

Querétaro fans eagerly await Lainez’s arrival, hopeful that he will inject new energy into the squad and contribute to the team’s success in future matches. As he gears up to don the Gallos Blancos jersey, all eyes will be on Lainez as he embarks on this new chapter in his promising career.