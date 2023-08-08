Mexican midfielder Edson Álvarez set to join West Ham United in multi-million dollar deal

Edson Álvarez Set to Join West Ham United in Record-Breaking Deal

Mexican football star, Edson Álvarez, is on the verge of joining West Ham United after the English Premier League club reached an agreement with Ajax. On Tuesday, Álvarez touched down in England alongside his agents, Nathan and Fulco van Kooperen, and West Ham’s sports director, Tim Steidten, to finalize the remaining details of the deal.

The midfielder, known as ‘El Machín’, will now undergo comprehensive medical tests and put pen to paper on his new contract. The signing comes as West Ham and Ajax have already agreed upon a staggering fee of approximately $44 million for Álvarez, making it the most expensive deal in the club’s history.

Negotiations between the Mexican player and the English club were successfully concluded last Saturday, paving the way for Álvarez to join West Ham. Once the deal is officially completed, Álvarez will become the fourth Mexican player to don the iconic Hammers’ jersey, following in the footsteps of Guillermo Franco, Pablo Barrera, and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

Álvarez’s arrival at West Ham United is set to enhance the squad’s midfield capabilities and provide a significant boost to their ambitions for the upcoming season. Fans eagerly await Álvarez’s debut in the Premier League, as he looks to make his mark and contribute to the team’s success.

