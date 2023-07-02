Title: Mexican Midfielder Erick Gutiérrez Set to Join Chivas

Subtitle: Guti, One Step Away from Joining the Flock

The bombshell news has arrived in Guadalajara as midfielder Erick Gutiérrez is poised to seal his incorporation with Chivas, one of Mexico’s renowned football clubs. Gutiérrez, who recently arrived in the city of Guadalajara following a visit to his relatives in Sinaloa, is merely awaiting the completion of his physical medical examinations to finalize his transfer.

Upon his arrival at the airport, Gutiérrez was warmly received by club staff eagerly awaiting his arrival. Some enthusiastic fans were lucky enough to spot his presence and approached him for photos, which he graciously accepted, as seen in videos shared on social media.

While the official announcement is yet to be made, Chivas is inching closer to securing the talented midfielder’s services. Gutiérrez will need to successfully pass his medical and physical exams before the transfer can be made official. Reports from the Netherlands suggest that the transfer fee is estimated to be around $5.5 million, a price well within the financial capabilities of the Sacred Flock.

If the transfer goes through, Chivas will acquire a midfielder with invaluable experience both in the Mexican National Team and European leagues. Gutiérrez’s arrival is expected to bolster Chivas’ squad, providing them with much-needed depth and quality in the midfield department.

Chivas fans and football enthusiasts alike will be eagerly waiting for the official confirmation of Gutiérrez’s signing, as the club looks to strengthen its roster ahead of the upcoming season.