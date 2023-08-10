Mexican Midfielder ‘Gullit’ Rock Denied Permission to Play for Premier League’s Sports Combat

Mexican Midfielders Charles “Gullit” Rock and Carlos Pena Denied Permission to Play in Exhibition Matches

August 9, 2023 – In a surprising turn of events, Mexican midfielders Charles “Gullit” Rock and Carlos Pena have been denied permission by their respective teams to participate in exhibition matches with the Sonora team, Sports Combat, from the Premier League.

Rock, who played in the second division of the United Arab Emirates last season, was not given permission by his current club Al-Dhaid to join the exhibition duels. Despite Sports Combat announcing the midfielder’s participation, his representative, Morris Pagniello, revealed that the news was false. Pagniello stated in an interview with ESPN, “He did not authorize Al-Dhaid. No, he will not be able to do that because in the next 10 days, we already have his future club closed.”

Similarly, Pena, who was also expected to play in the exhibition matches, was denied permission by Deportivo Combate. Carlos Cortes, Pena’s representative, confirmed the news, stating, “Indeed, they did not give permission to Carlos Pena to play with us.”

The reason behind Pena’s absence from the Premier League exhibition matches is that he is currently in the process of finalizing his future plans. Reports suggest that the midfielder will be traveling to either Asia or Arabia to sign with a new team in the upcoming days. The situation has led to disappointment among fans who were looking forward to seeing Pena in action.

During his time with Sports Combat, Pena built a strong relationship with his former teammate Carlos Cortes, which resulted in the collaboration between the Premier League team and the midfielder. However, due to Pena’s uncertain future, he is unable to fulfill these commitments.

Despite the setbacks, representatives of both Rock and Pena remain calm and understanding of the situation. Pagniello assured, “We are very calm, nothing happens. We are very calm, and if they want to gain publicity, the people from that are doing well too. It is not a problem.”

As Rock and Pena continue to negotiate their contracts and explore opportunities in other leagues, fans will have to wait to witness their talents in action.

