Mexican Midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro Completes Transfer to AEK Athens, Joining Matías Almeyda’s Team in Europe

Title: Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro completes transfer to AEK Athens

Date: July 13, 2023

Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro has finalized his transfer to AEK Athens, according to sources consulted by ESPN. It is almost certain that Pizarro will join the team led by Argentine coach Matias Almeyda, with the player expected to travel to Europe over the weekend to finalize the remaining details.

Pizarro, who recently played for Miami Inter in the MLS, expressed his desire to move to Europe following changes within the team, particularly after the signing of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. Despite being considered by coach Gerardo Tata Martino for the Mexican national team, Pizarro opted for a move abroad to fulfill his long-standing dream.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who once played for Pachuca in the Liga MX, will reunite with his former teammate Orbelin Pineda, who is currently with the Mexican national team. Pizarro, Pineda, and Almeyda were champions together with Chivas in 2017, during which time Pizarro established himself as one of the league’s top players.

In addition to his success at Chivas, Pizarro has also won trophies with Monterrey and Pachuca. Prior to his stint with Miami Inter, Pizarro played for Rayados in the Liga MX. Now, the talented midfielder is ready to embark on a new chapter in his career in Europe with AEK Athens.

AEK Athens, under the guidance of Almeyda and alongside Pineda, have already achieved the Cup and League titles in Greece. As Pizarro joins the squad, expectations are high for his contributions and impact on the team’s performance.

With the transfer already closed, Pizarro’s journey to Europe signifies a significant move in his career. The Mexican youth squad product will now have the opportunity to showcase his skills and make his mark on the European stage wearing the AEK Athens jersey.

