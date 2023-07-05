Mexican Midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro Reflects on Departure from Inter Miami and Potential Return to Liga MX

Title: Inter Miami Midfielder Pizarro Reflects on His Situation after Draw against Columbus Crew

Subtitle: Pizarro discusses contract uncertainties and potential Liga MX return amidst disappointing season

Miami, FL – Following Inter Miami’s recent 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew, midfielder Pizarro opened up about his current situation during a media interaction. Expressing his frustration, Pizarro revealed that he was taken aback by the possibility of his contract being altered, given that he had initially believed it to be binding.

“It’s hard. I did not know, because I have a contract, that it was going to be able to be changed. It’s a bit strange, it’s already happened to many teammates that one day they’re there and the next day they’re not, I think it’s the only league in the world that does this. Yes, it is strange, but they are the rules and you have to abide by them,” Pizarro commented.

The talented midfielder, who arrived from Monterrey for a reported sum of $20 million, became Inter Miami’s second franchise player. Notably, he even scored the first-ever goal in the club’s history during a friendly match against the Philadelphia Union.

During the media session, Pizarro was asked about a potential return to Liga MX, particularly to Chivas, and whether he had been in contact with Fernando Hierro. Confirming speculations, Pizarro responded, saying, “Yeah. My representative has been marked by several teams,” revealing that there had indeed been contact with Guadalajara.

When questioned about the arrival of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino as the team’s coach, Pizarro expressed regret that he hadn’t been able to interact much with the Argentine due to visa-related issues. Pizarro mentioned how he would have loved to play under Martino’s guidance, as the coach had always shown great confidence in him.

“Yes, I would have liked to be with him (with Tata). And more than anything, it left me with a bad taste in my mouth for not having responded to all the confidence that the team owners gave me, that the truth is that they make a lot of effort to have a good team, and unfortunately, it never went well for us… especially this year that a good team was put together, and we were never able to respond to that trust they gave us,” Pizarro concluded.

According to journalist José Armando from Deporte Total USA, Pizarro is expected to make his final appearance at the Inter Miami training center on Wednesday.

With a total of 61 games played for Inter Miami, Pizarro has managed to score seven goals and provide 10 assists, accumulating an impressive 4,305 minutes of playtime.

The Mexican midfielder’s uncertain future and potential departure from the club have raised questions about Inter Miami’s decision-making and their ability to build a successful team. Fans and analysts eagerly await further developments regarding Pizarro’s situation and the club’s plans going forward.

*End of Article*

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

