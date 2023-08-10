Mexican National Team to Debut in 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League After Gold Cup Victory

Mexico’s National Team is set to make a strong comeback in the upcoming 2023-24 edition of the Concacaf Nations League after its victory over Panama in the 2023 Gold Cup Final. The tournament’s calendar has been revealed, and we now know the date on which Mexico will make its debut.

Before the Nations League, Mexico has lined up several friendly matches for the end of this year, including clashes against Australia on September 9, Uzbekistan on September 12, Ghana on October 14, and Germany on October 17. These matches will serve as preparation for the highly anticipated Nations League.

Concacaf recently announced changes to the competition format for the 2023-24 edition. Mexico will no longer be part of the League scheme; instead, there will be 16 teams in League A, four more than before. Additionally, a new Quarterfinals phase has been introduced, allowing direct access for Mexico, the United States, Canada, and Costa Rica. The teams will be divided into two groups, and the top two from each group will qualify for the Quarterfinals.

Mexico’s debut in the Concacaf Nations League will take place during the FIFA Date of November 13-21. Their opponent in the Quarterfinals will be determined based on their position in the world ranking of teams. If Mexico ranks higher than the other teams, they will face the runner-up from the second group.

An exciting development in the Nations League is that the four winners of the Quarterfinals will secure direct qualification for the 2024 Copa América, to be held in the United States. The remaining two tickets for Concacaf will be decided through a repechage among the losers.

With these upcoming challenges, Mexico aims to close the year 2023 on a high note and continue its tradition of achieving international success. The expectations for the team remain high, and fans eagerly await their performance in the renewed Nations League.

