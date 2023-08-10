Mexican Player Jorge Ruvalcaba Joins Standard Liège in Belgium for 2023-24 Season

Jorge Ruvalcaba Joins Standard Liège in Belgium for 2023-24 Season

Mexican player Jorge Ruvalcaba has achieved his dream of playing in Europe, as he has been officially signed by Standard Liège in Belgium. The 22-year-old winger will strengthen SL16 FC, which is essentially Standard Liège II, competing in the Second Division of the European country.

Standard Liège made the announcement, stating, “Standard de Liège, Club Universidad Nacional (UNAM – Los Pumas), and Jorge Ruvalcaba have reached an agreement: the winger is on loan at Les Rouches for this season.”

Ruvalcaba arrives in Belgian soccer after an impressive stint with the Pumas, where he played 40 games and contributed five goals and four assists. Joining Standard Liège on a loan basis for the season, it remains to be seen if there is an option for a permanent purchase in the future. The Mexican talent aspires to have opportunities to play with the Standard Liège first team.

Interestingly, Ruvalcaba becomes the second Mexican player in Belgium this season, as Gerardo Arteaga, a full-back, currently represents Genk.

Mexican talent continues to make its mark in European football, and fans eagerly await Ruvalcaba’s performances with Standard Liège in the upcoming season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

