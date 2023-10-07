Mexican Soccer Federation announces call for preparation matches ahead of Santiago 2023 Pan American Games debut

The names of Jordan Carrillo, Emilio Lara, Erik Lira, Jairo Torres and Raymundo Fulgencio stand out in the call

Ricardo Cadena, technical director of the Mexican Under-23 Team, has announced the players called up for the preparation matches leading up to the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. The Mexican Soccer Federation shared the names of the soccer players selected for the friendly matches against the United States and Japan on October 11 and October 14, respectively. Among the notable names called up are Jordan Carrillo (Sporting de Gijon), Antonio Leone (LAFC), Emilio Lara (America), Erik Lira (Blue Cross), Jairo Torres (Chicago Fire), and Raymundo Fulgencio (Tigers).

In a post-match interview after the victory over Colombia a few weeks ago, Ricardo Cadena emphasized the importance of these preparation matches. He believes that these matches will allow the players to get to know each other better and have time to adapt to their playing style. Cadena expressed confidence in the young talents and their ability to develop great things on the field.

Preparation for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games is crucial for the Mexican Under-23 Team, as they aim to make a strong impression and overcome the previous criticisms of their generation. Ricardo Cadena, who previously led Chivas, steps in as the coach for the team after Gerardo Espinoza left the project to pursue opportunities in the First Division but was ultimately left with nothing due to not following the regulations.

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games will commence on October 20 and conclude on November 5.