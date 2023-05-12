Mexican swimmers have lost financial support, they earn money by selling swimsuits

In January, the head of CONADE, Ana Guevara, announced budget cuts as a result of the creation of the so-called stabilization commission, which was established by the international swimming federation FINA a year ago due to the person of the head of the Mexican Swimming Federation (FMN), Kirill Todorov. The official is under investigation for corruption and embezzlement and under his leadership, according to FINA, the national federation did not meet “standards of good governance”.

However, CONADE does not recognize the stabilization commission and has decided to limit the funding of athletes falling under the FMN. “We were informed that the support will be canceled until the political situation is resolved. It’s something that we as athletes cannot influence, we can’t do anything,” said aquabela and participant of three Olympic Games Nuria Diosdadová.

The conflict has forced athletes to find different ways to pay competition expenses. For example, the divers made a video asking for support. One of them, Kevin Berlin, also started selling his own brand of coffee.

FINA has expressed its support for Mexican athletes and will help them participate in the World Swimming Championships in Japan this summer. “The president of FINA (Hussain Al Musallam) assured us in the video that he is aware of the situation and that we can count on the fact that FINA will pay for the participation of 36 competitors in the world championship,” said Diosdadová.

However, the synchronized swimming representation will continue to sell swimwear and towels. "If the public support continues and the situation does not move, I think we will continue to sell. To have uninterrupted support and above all to be as well prepared as possible for whatever we have to invest in in the future," Diosdad added.