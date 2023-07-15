Mexican Teams Set to Return to Copa Libertadores with MLS Clubs in 2024: Agreement Reached between Conmebol and Concacaf

Title: Mexican Clubs Set to Return to Copa Libertadores in 2024

Just when Lionel Messi’s arrival in MLS was finalized, Conmebol and Concacaf would have reached an agreement so that North American clubs can play the Copa Libertadores from 2024 and with this, the return of the Mexican teams to the South American fair. The above was reported by the journalist Hernán Castillo, who affirms the agreement between both soccer confederations so that the following year the Concacaf teams play the Libertadores.

The agreement would include the Mexican clubs, as they are competing in Concacaf, although it remains to be seen how the entry quotas for the Libertadores will be adjusted due to how complicated the calendars are. Although it transcends that the clubs that will be able to play it will be from the MLS and Liga MX that do not have a ticket to the Concachampions.

From 1998 to 2016, Mexican teams participated in the Copa Libertadores. During the first six years (1998-2003), the Mexican teams had to face their Venezuelan counterparts to win their places in the Copa Pre Libertadores. Only three Mexican teams managed to reach the Copa Libertadores Final (Cruz Azul, in 2001 against Boca Juniors; Chivas, in 2010 against Inter de Porto Alegre and Tigres, in 2015 against River Plate). The third of national squads fell in these finals.

When talking about the Concacaf teams returning to Conmebol competitions, it would be kept in mind that the Liga MX teams also participate in the Copa Sudamericana and at the national team level Mexico does so in the Copa América.

However, sources within Concacaf deny that the agreement is official since, for the moment, the organization has other competition systems in mind for this 2023-2024. “There is no agreement of this type. Concacaf has a new club ecosystem starting 23/24 that includes an expanded Concacaf Champions Cup that will qualify teams for the new FIFA Club World Cup.”

The last time that Mexico competed in the Copa Libertadores was in 2016 since, for 2017, Conmebol decided to change the competition calendar throughout a calendar year and not in the first half of each year. Given this, the MX League made the determination to no longer participate when the calendar was complicated, although since then there has been a desire for Mexican soccer to compete again in Conmebol.

