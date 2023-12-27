Mexicans who reach foreign leagues by 2024

Mexican Soccer Exporting More Than Just Players this Winter

As the winter transfer market heats up, Mexican soccer exports are beginning to diversify beyond just players. In a surprising move, Marco Garcés, former director of Tuzos del Pachuca, has made the leap to the Spanish team, Celtic of Vigo, in the position of “soccer director”. This move is seen as a major step forward in opening doors for more Mexicans in managerial roles abroad.

Garcés has a clear mission in his new role, aiming to develop a soccer project that focuses on the competitive performance of the first team, as well as nurturing young talents to promote their development within the club.

In addition to managerial moves, coaches Gerardo Espinoza and Hector Altamirano have also made the leap from Mexican soccer to international teams this winter. Espinoza has been presented as the coach for the Aucas of Ecuador and is set to lead the team in the Libertadores Cup. Altamirano, on the other hand, has joined Herediano of Costa Rica after gaining experience in the technical direction of Gallos de Querétaro and serving as an assistant for the Costa Rican national team.

Mexican players are also in the sights of South American clubs, with Rogelio Funes Mori reportedly receiving a proposal from the Brazilian club, Guild, and could potentially make a move to football in Brazil next year. Santiago Ormeño, who was left out of the Bravos de Juárez, has been linked to a possible move to Sporting Cristal in Peru, although financial obstacles may stand in the way of his transfer.

The winter transfer market has seen a wave of Mexican soccer talent making significant moves abroad, signaling a shift in the global landscape of the sport. With exports of managers, coaches, and players, Mexican soccer is making its mark on the international stage.

